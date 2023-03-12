Fargo’s new Brewhalla sets an opening date

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The time has come for Brewhalla to open.

Fargo’s new food & entertainment wonderland will open to the public this Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

The indoor market created by Drekker Brewing will include multiple stores, shops and restaurants.

Some well-known places include: Unglued, Luna Market and Nichole’s Fine Pastry.

Brewhalla will also include a hotel and event center.

According to a Facebook post, there will be a separate announcement about the hotel and when they will start taking reservations.

For a list of all the shops and restaurants, click here.