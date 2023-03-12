Fargo’s new Brewhalla sets an opening date
The indoor market created by Drekker Brewing will include multiple stores, shops and restaurants
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The time has come for Brewhalla to open.
Fargo’s new food & entertainment wonderland will open to the public this Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m.
The indoor market created by Drekker Brewing will include multiple stores, shops and restaurants.
Some well-known places include: Unglued, Luna Market and Nichole’s Fine Pastry.
Brewhalla will also include a hotel and event center.
According to a Facebook post, there will be a separate announcement about the hotel and when they will start taking reservations.
For a list of all the shops and restaurants, click here.