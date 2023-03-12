North Dakota Hockey Advances to NCHC Semifinals

FIGHTING HAWKS DEFEAT OMAHA SUNDAY NIGHT TO ADVANCE TO THE NCHC SEMIFINALS.

OMAHA, NE–

The UND Fighting Hawks advance to the NCHC semifinals. After falling in game 1, the Fighting Hawks handily defeated the Mavs in game 2. In the win or go home third game, the Fighting Hawks battled from down 1 goal on two separate occasions before their hot finish in the Third period. UND wins 5 to 3 in game 3 to advance to Friday’s semis in St. Paul.

The 6th-seeded Fighting Hawks will take on 4th-seeded St. Cloud State.

Puck drop is TBD but will be at 4pm or 7:30pm on CBS Sports Network.