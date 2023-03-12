State Senator Torrey Westrom injured in snowmobile crash

The crash happened on the north end of Lake Ida Sunday afternoon

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota State Senator Torrey Westrom is injured in a snowmobile crash on Lake Ida.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call around 3:00 this afternoon.

On the north end of the lake, deputies and first responders found Westrom and a 13-year-old boy who had been driving.

They say the snowmobile hit a packed snowdrift causing Westrom to be thrown from the machine.

He was complaining of upper body pain and was taken to the hospital in Alexandria.

The teen was not injured.