State Senator Torrey Westrom injured in snowmobile crash

The crash happened on the north end of Lake Ida Sunday afternoon
Alison Voorhees,
Torrey Westrom

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota State Senator Torrey Westrom is injured in a snowmobile crash on Lake Ida.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call around 3:00 this afternoon.

On the north end of the lake, deputies and first responders found Westrom and a 13-year-old boy who had been driving.

They say the snowmobile hit a packed snowdrift causing Westrom to be thrown from the machine.

He was complaining of upper body pain and was taken to the hospital in Alexandria.

The teen was not injured.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like