State Senator Torrey Westrom injured in snowmobile crash
The crash happened on the north end of Lake Ida Sunday afternoon
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota State Senator Torrey Westrom is injured in a snowmobile crash on Lake Ida.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call around 3:00 this afternoon.
On the north end of the lake, deputies and first responders found Westrom and a 13-year-old boy who had been driving.
They say the snowmobile hit a packed snowdrift causing Westrom to be thrown from the machine.
He was complaining of upper body pain and was taken to the hospital in Alexandria.
The teen was not injured.