BBB: DGF Advances to Semifinals in 8AA Section Tournament

REBELS ROLL THROUGH EAST GRAND FORKS TO TAKE ON BARNESVILLE ON WEDNESDAY FOR A TRIP TO THE SECTION CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE LINE.

GLYNDON, MN —

The 3) DGF Rebels and 6) East Grand Forks Green Wave battled in the first half of tonight’s Section 8AA quarterfinal. The Rebels took just a 3 point lead into the break. The second half was dominated by the Rebels as they will move on to the semifinals to take on 7) Barnesville. Tip off will be Wednesday at 7:45 pm at Detroit Lakes High School.