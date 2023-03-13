Cass County deputies save inmate’s life with Narcan

The 22-year-old told deputies she had taken a controlled substance

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County deputies save an inmate’s life with Narcan.

Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, a recently arrested 22-year-old woman told a deputy they had taken a controlled substance.

After losing consciousness, the inmate was given Narcan.

She was taken to an area hospital for care and then returned to the Cass County Jail.

An investigation is underway to figure out how the narcotics were introduced to the facility.