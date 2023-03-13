Fargo, Crookston bishops say okay for Catholics to eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day, but not in Bismarck

FARGO (KVRR) – Catholics aren’t typically supposed to eat meat on Fridays during Lent. But Friday March 17, they’ll be getting a break, depending on where they live.

The bishops of the Fargo Diocese and the Crookston Diocese are dispensing with the order this year so Catholics can celebrate a traditional St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef and cabbage. However, there’s a catch.

Diocese of Fargo Bishop John Folda says Catholics who eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day have must abstain on one other day before March 23.

For Catholics who reside in northwest Minnesota, Crookston Bishop Andrew Cozzens says those who take advantage of the offer should perform a work of charity or other good deed during the third week of Lent.

Catholics in the Bismarck Diocese are out of luck. Bishop David Kagan says he will not be granting a similar exemption.