Chris Heise High School Play of the Week Nominees: 3/17

FARGO,N.D. —

Ray Brown and Ellee McIntosh battle it out for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week. In play number one, Brown slashes in and draws the double team. He finds Nick Hasbargen for the buzzer-beating bunny — TOO SMOOTH.

In play number 2, Ellee McIntosh with the buzzer-beating trey using one hand and off one foot!

Which is better? That is for you to decide. Go to our Twitter page and vote! Don’t forget to share with your school and friends! We will announce the winner on Friday, March 24th on KVRR Sports Extra.

Here is a link to our Twitter page: https://twitter.com/KVRRSports