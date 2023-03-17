Girls and Boys TOP-5 Plays from the Class A State Tournament

A FUN WEEK OF HIGH SCHOOL STATE BASKETBALL EARLIER THIS MONTH, TAKE A LOOK BACK AS WE PRESENT THE TOP 10 PLAYS FOR THE GIRLS AND BOYS.

FARGO, N.D. —

Some heroic performances during the Class A State Tournament. From the Fargo North Spartans run, to Jocy Schiller’s State Tournament Championship record-setting performance in Red River’s win over Century. The kids put on a show, so, let’s take a look back at the best of the best of what we caught with our camera.

GIRLS:

At No. 5… West Fargo V Red River. Chloe Pfau pulls down the board and pushes the break. She puts the defense in the spin cycle and finishes the cost to coast sequence with the floater.

Number 4: Red River V Century. Jocy Schiller chases down the rebound and finishes through the contact.

Number 3: Same game, same name. ‘Schill the thrill’ goes one on four and finishes through the foul! She’d make it an and one with the free throw.

Number 2: West Fargo v Red River. Miriley Simon cleaning the offensive glass and finishing inside. But she doesn’t just dominate the paint on offense, she finishes the sequence with the swat!

Number 1: Same game. Ellee McIntosh in the closing seconds of the first half beats the buzzer off one foot from 3.

BOYS:

Number 5: Alpha Camara with the swipe and the finish at the other end, doing it on both sides of the floor for Davies all season.

Number 4: Jeremiah sem…more like Jeremiah SLAM as he jams home one of his many dunks of the State Tournament for North.

Number 3: Eric Deboer of Fargo North on the fast break gets blocked, but stays with the play and perfects the NO-LOOK pass inside for the Duce.

Number 2: More DIMES. This time, it’s Ray Brown going around the defender to set up Nicholas Hasbargen for the easy bucket as the half comes to a close for Davies.

Number 1: A dribbling clinic by Matthew Sem as he beats the buzzer at the end of the first half in the state championship game.

Congrats to Red River (GBB) and Fargo North (BBB) on their State Championships and congrats to all the athletes who were featured on our Top 5 plays!