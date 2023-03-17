The Sem Brothers Take the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

Sem-sational teamwork takes Play of the Week honors

FARGO, N.D.– Jeremiah and Matthew Sem may have been practicing this play for years for all we know and the practice paid off. The play starts on the defensive end with Ethan Welk getting the steal and pushing the ball ahead to Jeremiah; Jermiah to Matthew, off the glass to his big brother for the finish! What Sem-sational play! Congrats to Welk, the Sems, and the Fargo North Spartans! You take this week’s crown for the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week!