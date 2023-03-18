Hundreds across F-M community show out for St. Patrick’s Day parade

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) — Hundreds braved the cold temperatures at this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade across Fargo and Moorhead.

It was rescheduled to today after it was canceled last Saturday due to the snowstorm.

The parade began at 8th Street and Center Avenue in Moorhead, crossing the river into Fargo and continued onto Northern Pacific Avenue to Broadway ending on the intersection of Broadway and 4th Avenue.

It featured bands, dancers, bagpipes, dressed up dogs, candy and more!