Central Cass BBB Completes Undefeated Season

FOR THE SECOND TIME IN CLASS B HISOTRY, A SCHOOL WON BOTH GBB AND BBB STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS.

CASSELTON, N.D. —

Less than a month after Central Cass Girls basketball won the Class B championship, the Boys followed suit.

The 61 to 44 win for the Central Cass Boys Saturday night over Shiloh Christian completed their 26-0 spotless season. The title is the third in school history and first since 1968.

Head Coach Matt Norman spoke on the championship(s) for the Squirrels.

“It’s great to be a squirrel,” said Coach Norman. “We’ve had a lot of success in our athletics lately, and we’re proud of it. We’re in it for the kids and we want to make sure we put the best product on the floor that we can…To be undefeated is great, [but] our goal wasn’t to be undefeated. Our goal was to make sure that we get better and that we wanted to make sure that we had a shot at going to the state tournament.”

They did just that and won the State Tournament.

Both the Girls and Boys Squirrel’s basketball programs will be moving classes as North Dakota shifts to a 3-class system next season.