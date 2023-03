North Dakota Speed Limit Bill Zooms to Approval: 80 MPH On Interstates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVVR/KFGO) — A bill raising the speed limit on North Dakota’s interstates from 75 to 80 heads to Gov. Burgum’s desk.

The senate passed the bill by a vote of 25-21 on Wednesday.

Last month, the house passed it 65-29.

The bill includes speed limit exceptions in city limits.

Neighboring states South Dakota and Montana both have 80 mile per hour limits on interstates.