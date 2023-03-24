DJ Colter High School Play of the Week Nominees: 3/24

SEM V SEM... WHO DID IT BEST?

FARGO, N.D. —

Matthew Sem and Jeremiah Sem battle it out for the DJ Colter High School play of the week! In play number one, Matthew Sem IN HIS BAG. Matthew goes to work at the end of the first half buzzer and nails the three. In play number two, Jeremiah Sem SEALS the State Championship victory with a steal and reverse lay up — he made it a 3-point play as well.

Which is better? That is for you to decide. Go to our Twitter page and vote! Don’t forget to share with your school and friends! We will announce the winner on Friday, February 17th on KVRR Sports Extra.

Here is a link to our Twitter page: https://twitter.com/KVRRSports