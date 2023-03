Ellee McIntosh and the West Fargo Packers Win the Chris Heise High School Play of the week

One foot, one hand, no problem.

FARGO, N.D. — Ellee McIntosh and the West Fargo Packers take home the Chris Heise High School Play of the week. Checkout E-Mac with the buzzer-beating trey using one hand and off one foot! Congratulations McIntosh and the Packers on winning the play of the week!