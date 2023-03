N.D. Senate Votes Down Expanded Free School Lunches By One Vote

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota will not follow Minnesota’s lead in offering free school lunches.

The state Senate defeating a House bill providing free lunches to students at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, by one vote at 24-23.

The national program gives free meals to kids below 130% of the poverty level and reduced meals to those between 130% and 186%.

The bill called for $6 million in state grants over two years.