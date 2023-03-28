ND Senate rejects re-vote on free school meals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — For the second time, the North Dakota Senate has turned down a bill that would have provided free school meals for some kids by a vote of 27 to 20.

On Monday, the measure failed in the Senate by just one vote.

The House bill would have given cost-free lunches to students at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

Supporters say they are heartbroken for kids across North Dakota–as there was much bipartisan support leading up to Monday’s vote.

“Yesterday in testimony…they felt that it was just the parents’ responsibility, not the state or the school’s responsibility to provide these meals during the school day. So, it became kind of a parents versus state issue. I guess the other big thing I always want to emphasize is that a hungry child is not a child that learns in the classroom,” says Democratic Representative LaurieBeth Hager of Fargo.

The bill called for $6 million in state grants over two years.