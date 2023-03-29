Bison Boast NFL Talent at NDSU Pro Day

28 NFL Teams Were In Attendance To Witness the Bison' Best

FARGO, N.D.– 28 NFL teams made the trip to Fargo today to get a closer look at the Bison’s best. Eight former NDSU football stars performed in front of scouts from around the league to demonstrate that they are ready to play on Sunday for a living. Offensive Tackle, Cody Mauch Played 622 regular-season snaps this fall with no sacks allowed and only one holding penalty. Mauch is projected to be the first Bison off the board with some projections showing him to be drafted as high as the second round. The Hankinson North Dakota native was an FCS First Team All American, played in the Senior Bowl, and finished 8th in Walter Payton award voting. With great feet and a versatile skillset, Mauch could be moved to guard or center at the next level and is up for the challenge.

“I’ve got a lot more comfortable; actually taking some snaps when I’m doing some of my drills just by myself, just getting more comfortable with it but I mean shoot, if a team wants me to play at center, go compete and make a play at center, I’ll do my best to make sure I get the snaps down. You know, wherever a team wants me, I’m going to try to be there,” said Mauch.

“I think teams like my ability to play different spots on the line; going down to the senior bowl, proved I can play five different spots, teams love that.. love the way I get out and can move a little bit.. just kind of the way I get out and finish blocks I think is a pretty general consensus, ” said Mauch.

Listed at 6 foot 4 and 329 pounds, Nash Jensen was an iron man for the Bison in his time in green and gold. Jensen played 70 college football games in his six years with the program, starting 55 straight games at left guard to finish his career. The Maple Grove Minnesota native was already drafted 41st by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL this spring but with the work he has put in at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl as well as his pro day. Nash repped 225 pounds 33 to lead all Bison at today’s pro day and is ready to showcase his strength at the next level.

“Just me and my agent been talking and you know after pro day it’s probably going to pick up a bit especially with how well I feel I did today…More teams will come out. I already have a visit set up with the Vikings,” said Jensen.

Star fullback Hunter Luepke turned a lot of heads today.. Luepke became known as the “Majestic Beast” For his combination of power, agility, and grace on the football field. A Walter Payton award watch list coming into the season this past fall and got off to an explosive and dynamic start to his senior year running for 621 yards and nine touchdowns while receiving for 196 and four more scores. After injuring his shoulder in late October however, Luepke’s season ended at just ten games. Having missed the rest of the year with the heard, today’s pro day presented a valuable chance for Luepke to showcase his athleticism and skills to NFL scouts. Luepke impressed scouts with a 36 and a half inch broad jump, a 4.56 40 yard dash, and repped out 20 at 225 on the bench press. After putting on a show for the scouts, Luepke reflected on a lifelong dream that is starting to turn into a reality.

“Every little guy’s dream growing up is to try to be a pro football player and I’m just one step closer to achieving my dream so I mean being out here to compete with all the guys that were out here today for one last time possibly, I mean it was something special,” said Luepke.