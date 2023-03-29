Services Held For Unclaimed Veteran at Fargo National Cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Memorial Honor Guard bids farewell to an unclaimed veteran.

Samuel Force, Jr. served aboard a Navy missile cruiser until 1983.

The 71-year-old veteran died on March 17.

He had no known survivors.

“There is no known family therefore he’s classed as a unattended funeral and that’s why we have all the local veterans organizations and military here,” said Russell Stabler, Fargo Memorial Honor Guard Chaplain.

The service at Fargo National Cemetery included full military honors.