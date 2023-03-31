Fire damages south Moorhead home

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – A family has been displaced after a fire broke out in the basement of a south Moorhead home shortly before noon Friday.

Moorhead Fire Battalion Chief Benton Hicks said crews responded to a report of smoke and fire coming out of the basement window in a home at 4523 Blue Stem Way. He said firefighters had the fire knocked down within three minutes of entering the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Hicks says the family renting the home will be displaced at least temporarily due to significant smoke damage throughout the home and heavy fire damage in the basement. Fire damage could be seen reaching up to the home’s exterior second floor.

Hicks says the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.