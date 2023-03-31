Hunter Luepke Impresses at Pro Day; Eyes NFL

Luepke Is Regarded By Many As the Top Fullback in the 2023 NFL Draft

FARGO, N.D. — “Every little guy’s dream growing up is to try to be a pro football player and I’m just one step closer to achieving my dream so I mean being out here to compete with all the guys that were out here today for one last time possibly, I mean it was something special,” said NDSU football alumni and NFL Draft prospect, Hunter Luepke.

Luepke became known as the “Majestic Beast” For his combination of power, agility, and grace on the football field. Coming into the season last fall on the Walter Payton award watch list, the full back phenom got off to an explosive and dynamic start to his senior year running for 621 yards and nine touchdowns while receiving for 196 and four more scores. After injuring his shoulder in late October however, Luepke’s season ended at just ten games. Having missed the rest of the year with the heard, NDSU’s pro day presented a valuable chance for Luepke to showcase his athleticism and skills to NFL scouts.

“It’s exciting to get back on the field. Strap the cleats up a little bit.. I wish I had pads on today so I could show them a little bit more but going out here and doing all these drills in front of NFL scouts and stuff, it’s awesome,” said Luepke.

The Majestic Beast lived up to the name, impressing scouts with a 36 and a half inch broad jump, and a 4.56 40 yard dash

“It’s just football stuff. You know, football stuff, with football guys watching you, so I mean it’s like every other day at practice. Yeah there is a little bit more at stake here now but nothing I haven’t done before,” said Luepke.

The 6 foot 1 230 pound fullback comes into the NFL Draft as Sports Illustrated’s top ranked fullback and tested the highest at his position in the NFL Combine.

With just 27 days until the NFL Draft Luepke still has unfinished business as he looks to run down his dream of playing on Sundays.

“I’m excited. There’s more to come. I’ll be training tomorrow morning so the dream is not achieved yet,” said Luepke.

As for what’s next?

“Start training for football.. get ready for May,” said Luepke.”