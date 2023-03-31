Matthew Sem Takes the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

MATTHEW SEM DEFEATS JEREMIAH IN THE SEM BROTHER DUEL.

FARGO, N.D. —

Jeremiah and Matthew Sem have been battling it out for years. This time they battle for the High School Play of the Week. Matthew edges Jeremiah in the polls for the win! At the end of the first half in the Class A BBB championship game, Matt puts on a dribbling clinic and finishes the play off by beating the half time buzzer with a three. A truly Sem-sational play! Congrats to Matthew Sem and the Fargo North Spartans for winning the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week!