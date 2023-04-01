El Zagal Shrine Circus puts on a show at Fargodome

Acrobats, motorcycles, tigers and elephants oh my!

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The El Zagal Shrine Circus is back in action at the Fargodome.

This year, it’s the Circus Spectacular which features six shows across three days here in Fargo.

Organizers say they are grateful to be back to a more normal routine after the COVID-19 pandemic kept entertainers away from the stage. They say giving the community a show never gets old.

“As often as I’ve done it and as often as I plan on doing it, I will never grow tired of that moment when the audience is all revved up. They black out the house, you see all the colored lights the kids buy and there’s that energy of, ‘Oh, it’s gonna start.’ I blow that whistle and start with my children of all ages. Every day, a couple times a day, the chill comes over me again,” says Ringmaster Timothy Tegge.

There’s a chance to catch them again at the Fargodome tomorrow from 12p.m. to 4.

Tickets are 15 dollars if you buy online in advance, or 17 at the door, 20 dollars for reserved online and 22 for reserved seats at the door.

Tegge says the circus will be around our region all month.

They’ll be at Detroit Lakes this Tuesday, Jamestown on April 11 and Bismarck on April 14.

For more info, click here.