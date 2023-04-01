Elk River man sentenced in Stearns County child sex sting

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — An Elk River man who pleaded guilty after getting caught in a solicitation of a child sting out of Stearns County has been sentenced.

45-year-old Kyle Barton is sentenced to 10 days in jail and five years probation.

He received credit for four days already served.

Barton pleaded guilty to a felony charge of engaging in electronic communication describing sexual conduct with a child.

Two other charges involving sexual conduct with a child were dismissed.

According to the charges, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force set up the profile of a teenage girl in an online chat room known for the solicitation of minors.

Last November, Barton made contact with someone he thought he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Court documents say the conversation quickly turned sexual with Barton initiating.

He was also accused of asking for nude photos.

Police say Barton asked to meet in St. Cloud, and when he showed up at the address police provided, he was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail.