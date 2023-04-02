Man Found In Apartment Hallway in Grand Forks Dies of Gunshot Wound

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot wound in a first floor hallway of an apartment building in Grand Forks.

Police reponded to a report of shots fired just before 9 o’clock Saturday night at 1110 Stanford Road.

Life-saving measures were attemped on the man but he was later pronounced dead at Altru.

Police say they found two firearms at the scene and identified all involved parties.

No arrests have been made.

They say it appears to be an isolated incident with no additional danger to the public.

The name of the victim is being withheld until all relatives are notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.