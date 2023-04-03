UPDATE: Fargo, West Fargo, NDSU, UND And Many Other Schools Close For Blizzard

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Schools announcing they are moving to remote learning from April 4-6 due to the blizzard warning going into effect Tuesday morning at 6.

All school buildings will be closed and all extra-curricular activities are canceled.

Students are expected to remain home and join their classes virtually.

Teachers will work from home and instruction will occur virtually.

The district is closed on Friday, April 7 due to a prescheduled no school day.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley will also be closed April 4-6.

Barnes County North – eLearning Day

Battle Lake – 2 hours late

Central Valley – Closed

Concordia College – No In-person Class April 4-5

Dakota Prairie – eLearning Day

Edgeley – Virtual Learning

Ellendale – Virtual Learning

Emerado – eLearning Day

Enderlin – Virtual Learning Tuesday

Fargo Public Schools – All Buildings Closed, Remote Learning April 4-6

Finley-Sharon – eLearning Day

Four Winds School – Fort Totten – Virtual Learning

Grand Forks School District – Remote Learning

Hillsboro – Virtual Learning Tuesday

Jamestown Public Schools – Virtual Learning

Kindred – Virtual Learning April 4-5

Kulm – Virtual Learning

Lake Region State College – Remote Learning

Larimore Public School – Distance Learning

Lidgerwood – eLearning Day

Lisbon – Virtual Learning

Manvel – Closed

Maple Valley – Virtual Learning

May-Port CG – Virtual Learning

Midway – Virtual Learning

Milnor – Virtual Learning Tuesday

Montpelier – eLearning Day

Moorhead Public Schools – Tuesday April 4 – 2 hours early release – Wednesday, April 5 – 2 hours late

MSCTC Moorhead Campus – Closed April 4-5

MSUM – Closed April 4-6

Munich – Closed

NDSU – Closed April 4-6

North Sargent – eLearning Day

North Star – Virtual Learning

Northwood – Closed

Oakes – Closed Tuesday

Park Rapids – eLearning Day

Rasmussen University – FM – Closed

Richland #44 – Virtual Learning

St. Michael’s Catholic – Grand Forks – Closed

St. Catherine’s in Valley City – Closed April 4 & 5

Thompson – Virtual Learning

UND – Closing April 4-6

Valley City Public Schools – Virtual Learning April 4-5

Wahpeton – Virtual Learning Tuesday

West Fargo Public Schools – Remote Learning April 4-5

Wyndmere – eLearning Tuesday