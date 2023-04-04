Crews Work To Keep Roads Open As Blizzard Warning Remains in Effect Until Thursday

Max Mueller Has Latest Forecast

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — KVRR’s Hami Arain reported from the elements about crews trying to clear roads amidst heavy snowfall.

Fargo Public Works are saying not to park on the street as blizzard-like conditions sweep through our area.

They say plowing operations will be ongoing as the storm progresses west to east.

As the snow keeps coming down, our region is getting some help from other branches of the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

At least twelve officials from the Williston branch are spreading out to Jamestown, Grand Forks and Fargo to help clear the roads.

The maintenance superintendent of Fargo’s branch says they’ve been preparing for this storm since last week.

Many roads are now closed in the southeast part of North Dakota due to snow, blowing snow and reduced visiblity.

Dial 511 for the latest road information.