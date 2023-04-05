UPDATE: Road Closures To Remain In Place Overnight

I-94 Between Jamestown and Valley City, N.D.

I-94 Near Jamestown, N.D.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s day two of road closures in the region due to this latest storm system and they’ll stretch into day three.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says roads that are currently closed will remain closed tonight and be reevaluated Thursday morning.

NDDOT crews will start clearing between 2 and 3 a.m. Thursday.

North Dakota DOT has I-29 closed from the Canadian border to the South Dakota border due to blowing snow causing very icy roads and areas of zero visibility.

I-29 also remains closed from the North Dakota-South Dakota border to Watertown, S.D.

I-94 from Bismarck to Fargo remains closed due to blowing snow causing very icy roads and areas of zero visibility.

The highway is impassible or blocked due to high winds and drifting snow.

A number of U.S. and North Dakota highways remain closed as well.

Motorists who drive past a road closure device may be fined up to $250.

In Minnesota, the DOT says no travel advisories have been lifted, but caution is advised.

Plows are working to clear snow from around guardrails, bridges and crossovers.

Public Works crews will work during the overnight hours to remove snow from 19th Avenue North between Dakota Drive North and 18th Street North. The road is expected to reopen to traffic by 7 a.m. on Thursday.

You can dial 511 for the latest road report.