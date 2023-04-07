St. Andrew Lutheran Church hosts Cross Walk

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many across the globe celebrate Good Friday with various demonstrations.

In Fargo, St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church took part in a Cross Walk across the city as a meditative and prayerful experience.

The walk is done in silence to contemplate Jesus Christ’s sacrifice.

“It helps us kind of understand more what he did for us and recognize how much pain that truly was and that we don’t really have to go through that now that he saved us,” says Mariam Harvala.

Easter starts this Sunday.