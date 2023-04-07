Wahpeton woman accused of burning down house in Minnesota

STEARNS, CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A woman accused of stabbing a man at an apartment on the north side of Grand Forks has been identified.

28-year-old Amber Lee Behrens of Grand Forks is charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence, interference with a 911 call, and criminal trespass.

Police responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a man that had been stabbed in the arm.

He was transported to Altru Hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone with more information should contact Grand Forks Police.