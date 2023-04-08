Police seeking assistance locating vehicle involved in hit and run

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A 12-year-old boy who was riding his bike was hit by a vehicle Friday night in Moorhead.

Police were called Highway 10 and 21st Street when the boy was riding south and was hit by a vehicle turning onto 21st Street as they traveled west on Highway 10 at around 8:30.

Police say the vehicle was driven by an adult woman and traveled further south and the woman left the scene.

The boy injured his ankle and was treated at Sanford Health.

Police say the suspected vehicle is described as a dark-colored Chevy Avalanche or Honda Ridgeline style truck that may have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch or Moorhead Police.