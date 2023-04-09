North Dakota State Radio experiencing issues with 9-1-1 calls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Sunday afternoon, State Radio dispatchers were notified about callers experiencing connectivity issues while using 9-1-1 from multiple areas across the state.

Those using 9-1-1 have reported calls being dropped or being notified that all circuits are busy. State Radio dispatchers are still able to receive location and phone number information from the caller and will immediately call back.

Callers are being asked, if possible, to use the State Radio administrative line at 701-328-9921 if they are not able to connect using 9-1-1.

Technicians are working to resolve these issues and further updates will be provided once 9-1-1 connectivity has been fully resolved.

This has not delayed dispatching emergency responders upon receiving information from callers.