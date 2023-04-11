Still No Agreement Between City of Fargo and Business Owner in Zoning Dispute

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A local business owner and the city of Fargo are still hammering out an agreement that would allow the business to remain open.

It has been nearly two months since the issue appeared to be resolved.

In February, the Fargo City Commission authorized Mayor Tim Mahoney to negotiate an agreement with John Bultman.

The city claims that because Bultman sold the property, his repair shop is no longer protected by a zoning agreement dating back several decades.

Mahoney says the city hopes to finalize an agreement very soon.

“We’re still in negotiations with his attorney and are hoping to have a solution this week,” said Mahoney.

“That has yet to be decided if they can agree to the terms on both sides.”

City officials started the process of shutting down Bultman’s business until a non-profit law firm got involved after seeing a story about the dispute on KVRR.com.