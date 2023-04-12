Sheyenne Baseball Eyes 3-Peat in Bodell’s Final Year

Ryan Bodell Hopes to Lead the Mustangs to One More Championship in his Final Season

WEST FARGO, N.D.– The Sheyenne Mustangs are looking to cement their baseball dynasty by winning a third consecutive state championship. The Mustangs we 21-6-1 in 2021 and 12-7 over their last two seasons. Each of which finished with the team hoisting a state championship trophy. The Mustangs have yet to begin their season due to weather but hope to come out swinging as they come in at second in the EDC’s preseason polls. This will also be head coach Ryan Bodell’s final year coaching the team. Bodell accepted West Fargo Sheyenne’s assistant principal job in late March and will step down to focus on his new role. Bodell says it wasn’t easy to tell the guys but the team is motivated to send him out with one more state title.

“Definitely been tough.. it was tough to tell the guys. I told them I think our second day of practice so it will be tough to walk away but I’m also alright with the decision. When I took over the seniors were eighth graders for us. So we’ve been kind of with them the whole time and going out with them with hopefully another State Championship,” said Bodell.

We wanna hopefully send him off on a good note. Threepeat would be nice for him and you know a lot of these guys obviously some of them played last year but it’s a new year so you know, new expectations, and we’re just going into there just thinking, well obviously it’s our season not last year’s season so we want to get that championship for us,” said junior pitcher, Caleb Duerr.