Volunteers helping to fill sandbags in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With the rapidly melting snowpack and rivers beginning to overflow, students and volunteers are taking time out of their day to help Cass County with the flood fight.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there has already been approximately 60,000 sandbags filled.

But they are in need of more help to attain their goal.

“We are looking to fill 200,000 along with us, the City of Fargo and West Fargo. So, we are working all together, and everyone is putting in extra time to make some sandbags.” says Blaine Laaveg, Highway Superintendent, Cass County Highway Department

The sandbags will be distributed to Cass County and the City of Fargo for different needs.

“So, the city of Fargo is keeping their sandbags in storage until we find out what is happening on the Red River in terms of in-town needs. But the county sandbags will be dispersed out to areas somewhere along the Sheyenne River corridor, from Kindred up to Horace, and from West Fargo up to Harwood and then other rural spots that have overland flooding which affects their property. ” says Laaveg

The National Weather Service predicts a chance of precipitation later this week.

But they are not expecting a significant impact on the flooding potential.

“We are anticipating precipitation or maybe a clap or two of thunder, but really the signal is not there for widespread significant precipitation, that would really increase the level of impacts from the rain running off into the river system or leading to flash flooding over overland flooding.” says Tommy Grafenauer, Science and Operations Officer, NWS Grand Forks