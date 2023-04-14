Kindred Baseball Set for State Run

VIKINGS LOOKING TO OUT TOGETHER A STATE CALIBER SEASON.

KINDRED, N.D. —

Whether it be inside hitting batting practice, or outside in the parking lot catching pop ups, the Kindred Vikings are preparing themselves to get back to the state tournament this season with a new-look team.

“We always have high expectations for our teams,” said Head Coach Scott Milbrandt. “We lost seven seniors last year, so we have a few key guys that are coming back, but we have some young guys that are ready to step up and at the varsity level and help us out”

Senior Jeremiah Dockter is looking to lead this team on and off the field.

“Just be that senior leader, you know,” said Dockter. “Be one of those upperclassmen that teaches young guys how to do things and then just lead on the field. I want to be a good role model for them and hopefully perform well and hopefully lead our team into a lot of success.”

As the Vikings prepare for their season opener, whenever it may be, coach Milbrandt will keep preparing his guys in whatever way he can.

“This is a good group of kids,” said Milbrandt. They work hard and they stay positive. Even though we don’t get outside, we get out here in the parking lot. You just make do with what you can and I have a feeling our first infield could be our first game that we play.”

Once the Vikings do get on the field, they’re confident they will will have success.

“It will take a lot of work,” said Senior Jorgen Swenson. “We have a lot of young guys are playing this year. So we’re working on a lot of leadership on the seniors and coach coaching the guys up to be a state caliber team.”

The whole Vikings team shares the same sentiment.

“Going take a lot of work,” said Senior Masen Allmaras. “We’re gonna have to come and practice ready to work every day and I think if we do that, we’ll be good.”