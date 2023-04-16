Fighting Hawks Rally to 9-8 Victory

UND DEFEATS ST. THOMAS WITH 3-RUN HOME RUN IN 6TH INNING.

FARGO, N.D. —

The Fighting Hawks played a home game away from home at Tharaldson Park (Home of the NDSU Bison) Sunday afternoon. After splitting Saturday’s double header with the Tommies, the Fighting Hawks came into Sunday eyeing just their second series win of the season. After falling behind 3-0, the Fighting Hawks scored 6 runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 6-3 lead. The Tommies responded with 3 runs in the next half inning to knot the score up at 6.

The Hawks continued fighting as Madison Pederson came to the plate with two runners on and her team down 1 in the 6th. Pederson launched a 3-run homerun to right center field to give UND a 9-7 lead. They held on to win 9-8 to win their second series of the season and improve to 5-6 in Summit League play.

NEXT: A double header Vs SDSU on April 22 (Grand Forks, ND)