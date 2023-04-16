Rising flood waters prompting road closures in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – Rising flood waters and overland flooding has led to several road closures in Clay County.

Sections of 28th Ave South in Glyndon Township and parts of 110th Avenue North in Kragnes Township remain closed.

Other rural roads are still underwater mainly along the Buffalo River corridor.

High water got close to homes and businesses, but no damage has been reported to county officials.

Fortunately, this weekend’s cooler weather helped county officials in the flood fight.

“This weather that we are having right now is helping us a little bit as far as slowing the thaw and allowing the water to get out of our area. We did avoid the precipitation that was supposed to happen this past weekend, that’s truly helped with our flooding as well. So, right now we continue to monitor what is happening along the Buffalo River corridor and we will continue to move our efforts north as the water continues to flow north.” says Sheriff Mark Empting, Clay County

Find a link to road closures here.