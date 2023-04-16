Several Rural Cass and Clay County Roads Being Impacted By Flooding

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Rising flood waters have caused several road closures in western Cass County, North Dakota.

Cass Highway 1, Cass Highway 32, and Cass Highway 3 are experiencing closures at this time.

People should be aware of changing conditions on these roads.

Updates will be available at www.casscountynd.gov/roads.

For general flood related questions, please call the Cass County Flood Hotline at (701) 241-8000.

Clay County, Minnesota is also reporting a number of rural roads that are underwater and closed.

You can find more details on the county’s website here.