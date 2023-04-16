Vintage Fest comes to West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D (KVRR) – Fifty vintage vendors gathered at Veterans Memorial Arena in West Fargo for the Totally Rad Vintage Fest.

Vendors came from all across the Midwest including cities like Fargo, Minneapolis, and Chicago.

The event featured vintage clothing from the 80’s, 90’s and early 2000’s.

It was more than just shirts and jackets.

There were plenty of other vintage items for shoppers to buy.

“We have some really great toys, comics, video game vendors, we have a vendor that just specializes in vintage pins, it’s one of my favorite booths. We have vinyl records inside, home goods, and all kinds of fun stuff.” says Sarah Emerson, Totally Rad Vintage Fest

If you missed the event, they are planning on holding another Vintage Fest on May 7th at CHS Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.