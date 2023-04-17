LIVE: Special Olympics MN Polar Plunge Comes To Moorhead For First Time

Special Olympics Minnesota is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, along with the 25th anniversary of the Polar Plunge

We haven’t completely escaped the cold weather this season. You can take a frigid dip to help support a great cause in our region this week.

Special Olympics Minnesota is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, along with the 25th anniversary of the Polar Plunge.

This Thursday is the first time the plunge will come to Moorhead.

It’s from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. outside Nemzek Hall at MSUM.

They’re still looking for people to sign up, fundraise, and take the plunge.

You can sign up through to the day of the event.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nicole Reno, who is a long-time Special Olympics supporter, says, “The Polar Plunge itself is the biggest fundraiser for the Special Olympics. And it offers athletic and health opportunities for athletes across the state with intellectual disabilities. So it’s really a remarkable opportunity for us to help out.”

Special Olympics Minnesota is hoping to raise $30,000 from the Polar Plunge. KVRR’s Adam Ladwig is raising funds, and will take the plunge live Thursday on the morning show.

Find out how to join in by clicking here.

You can support Adam and his plunge by clicking here.