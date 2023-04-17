Patriots’ Day celebration at Fargo Air Museum

The event featured NDSU Revolutionary War expert Dr. Don Johnson

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A local veterans group held a Patriots’ Day ceremony at Fargo Air Museum.

A Revolutionary War expert and the Fargo South Choir participated in the program.

The event is hosted by United Patriotic Bodies.

Members of the Fargo VFW provided a rifle volley and salute.

The war expert explained in detail what happened all those years ago.

Dr. Don Johnson, NDSU Revolutionary War expert, says, “When British soldiers marched out of Boston and threatened the lives of lives and liberties of Massachusetts villagers, all Americans, Americans from all colonies rose to defend them.”

Patriots’ Day is recognized each year on the third Monday of April.