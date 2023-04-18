East Grand Forks Man Sentenced for Having Child Porn

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) — An East Grand Forks man is sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

David Detwiler was taken into custody last September after investigators found suspected child porn on electronic devices while executing a search warrant at his home.

The case started with a tip.

Numerous agencies were involved including East Grand Forks Police, Minnesota BCA and Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force.