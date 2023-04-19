Fargo man accused of fleeing deputy on stolen motorcycle

FARGO (KVRR) – A man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop on a stolen motorcycle near Mapleton has been arrested on multiple charges.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 41 year-old Jake C. Baumann fled from the traffic stop at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A Cass County Deputy stopped three motorcycles near Mapleton for speeding. One of the drivers, later identified as Baumann, fled from the scene. Law enforcement did not pursue.

A short time later, a deputy located the motorcycle after it crashed. Deputies learned the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Fargo.

A perimeter was established and a drone, along with a West Fargo Police K9 were deployed. A little over an hour later Baumann, along with his passenger, were located.

Bauman is being held for Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of a Stolen ID, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident, Refusing to Halt and Driving Under Suspension

The passenger was taken to a hospital.