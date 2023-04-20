Civil Rights and Hate Crimes Presentation During Fargo Human Rights Commission

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota’s top federal prosecutor speaks to the Fargo Human Rights Commission about hate crimes.

The presentation by U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider focused on federal hate crimes laws and how they are identified.

He says since he began his role as U.S. attorney for North Dakota last December, there have been no suspected federal hate crimes prosecuted in the state.

Schneider’s appearance was part of the Justice Department’s “United Against Hate” Initiative.

“We do trainings quite frequently and we welcome those kinds of invitations we’re always on the lookout for opportunities to meet with community members and talk a little bit more about what the Department of Justice does so that is as critical to fulfilling our mission,” said Schneider.

He says anyone who suspects that a hate crime has been committed should contact the FBI, or the U.S. Attorney’s Office.