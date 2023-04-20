Fargo Crews Install Flood Wall Closing 1st Avenue North Bridge

Highway Patrol Captain Issues Warning About Hydroplaning

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A second bridge between Fargo and Moorhead is now closed due to the rising Red River.

Crews spent the morning installing the flood wall to block the 1st Avenue North Bridge.

There was a mixture of rain and snowfall during the installation.

The 1st Avenue North Bridge closure comes a few days after the 12th Avenue North Fargo slash 15th Avenue North Moorhead bridge was closed to traffic.

The bridges will remain closed until river levels drop.

The Red in Fargo-Moorhead is forecast to crest at 32.5 feet on Sunday.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind is advising drivers to slow down when encountering standing water on the highways.

Five vehicles ended up in flooded ditches along I-29 in the Gardner and Grandin areas between Wednesday and this morning.

No injuries were reported.

Niewind says the mix of rain and snow can cause hydroplaning.

That’s likely to happen when there is standing water on the road and fast drivers can lose control and crash.