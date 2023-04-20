Moorhead homicide suspect arrested in California

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police say a man found dead in a Moorhead apartment on Monday was the victim of a homicide.

Police identified the victim as 60-year-old Terry Klevgaard. The cause of death was “multiple sharp force injuries.” Klevgaard was last seen on April 1, 2023.

On Monday, officers were called to the 1800-block of 1st Ave. North to conduct a welfare check. When officers entered the apartment, Klevgaard was dead.

A suspect has been identified as 57-year-old Robert Icanberry. Police say Icanberry was taken into custody in Freemont, California.

Investigators from the Moorhead Police Dept. and the Minnesota BCA traveled to California to interview the suspect.

Icanberry is being held in a California jail and will eventually be extradited to Moorhead.