Zach Kraft Commits to North Dakota

KRAFT JOINS A FIGHTING HAWKS TEAM THAT BOLTERED THEIR ROSTER THIS WEEK.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. —

The star from Grand Forks commits to the Fighting Hawks after a successful playing career at Red River. Kraft was EDC Athlete of the Year last season averaging 23 points-per-game, shooting 40% from distance. Kraft helped lead the Roughriders to the class A championship game this past season where they ultimately fell to Fargo North. Kraft joins Deng Mayar who committed from Howard Community College yesterday, and Eli King who comes by way of Caledonia high school in Minnesota after a year at Iowa State. The returning core of the Fighting Hawks includes Brady Danielson who returns for his 5th year of eligibility. The Hawks ended last year 6-12 in conference play, but finished 6-2 in their last 8 regular season games.

Kraft shares his recruitment process.

“I was talking to the assistants of UND throughout the high school season,” said Kraft. “Then after the tournament, about two weeks, three weeks after the tournament, I got a call from Coach Sather in the morning that woke me up –It’s like holy crap, here we go –. I called him, had a good call with him, then he wanted to schedule a visit. And I had a good visit with him. This past Tuesday, I called him saying I want to commit. I’m ready to work.

After playing at Red River and growing up in the GF area, Kraft is exciting to wear the Green and White.

“It’s everything,” said Kraft. “I mean me and my family went to all the games when we were younger. Went to like eight games this year — it’s huge. Getting to watch Geno Crandall when I was younger and Quinton hooker… It’s huge. Now eventually just to play here. It’s big.”

Kraft shared that he will redshirt his freshman season.