High School Softball: Central Cass & Horace Dominate

SQUIRRELS AND HAWKS VICTORIOUS ON MONDAY.

FARGO, N.D. —

The Central Cass Squirrels dominated the Northern Cass Jags today winning 10-0 in 5 innings. Tori Richter threw a no-hitter striking out 14 of 16 batters faced. Squirrels are 3-0.

The Horace Hawks dominated in their inaugural game Monday. They defeated Maple River 27-1 after scoring 11 in the bottom of the first. Hawks are 1-0.