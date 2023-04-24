Sen. Hoeven Pushes Biden Administration For Increased Oil And Gas Production

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — Sen. John Hoeven is pressing Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to increase domestic oil and gas production to bring down prices at the pump.

He is also stressing the importance of increasing the nation’s refining capacity.

Hoeven says U.S. oil refining capacity has dropped to nearly 18 million barrels per day from 19 million in 2019.

He also says restrictions on federal leasing and permitting for energy development continue to hold back oil production.

“As we enter the summer drive season it’s very important that we increase the supply of gasoline for Americans that are traveling across the country,” said Hoeven.

He says “we need President Biden to take the handcuffs off U.S. energy production.”