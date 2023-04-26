Vergas Man Sentenced for Soliciting a Child in Stearns County

STEARNS CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Vergas, Minnesota man is sentenced for soliciting a child for sex in Stearns County.

57-year-old Darrin Watro was given 30 days in jail and gets credit for having already served five days.

He must also register as a predatory offender.

Watro pleaded guilty to describing sexual conduct to a child through electronic communication in March.

Two other charges were dismissed.

Watro admitted chatting with someone who said they were a 15-year-old girl in an online chat room and sending pictures of his genitals.

The girl was actually an undercover officer.